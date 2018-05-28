A 15-month-old girl was killed when she was accidentally run over by her father in the family minivan in Rockland County, officials say.

The Ramapo Police Department said the father was driving a 2017 Toyota Sienna when he hit his daughter, Gitty, around 3:30 Monday afternoon in the Village of Kaser.

Gitty was taken to an area hospital, but doctors were unable to save her life. A witness told NBC 4 New York that the father was pulling out of a residential parking lot and that he had no idea he had hit his daughter until somebody flagged him down a short distance away.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.