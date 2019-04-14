Family in Newtown Comes Home to Naked Man in Their House

35-year-old Joseph Achenbach was taken into custody after a family reported they found a naked man in their home.

A family in Newtown reported they came home to a naked man they had never met before in their house Saturday morning, police said.

The family left their home and called police when they saw the man walking around their house on Church Hill Road.

Police identified 35-year-old Joseph Achenbach of Watertown once they arrived to the scene.

Achenbach pulled off of Church Hill Road and crashed his vehicle into the rear end of the family's home while they were out shopping, according to police. That is when Achenbach entered the home through an unlocked sliding glass door.

Achenbach was arrested and faces charges including second degree criminal trespass, second degree reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

"Obviously this was a very terrifying situation for the homeowners and we are very happy our officers were able to respond, in a prompt manner, and apprehend the suspect without anyone getting hurt. We will not speculate as to the motive, but can say with certainty that alcohol and/or drugs played a role in Achenbach's behavior," Lt. Aaron Bahamonde said.

Police said the man's clothes could not be found.

Achenbach is being held on a $5,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Monday.