Survival was better for patients in a study who were given genetically modified poliovirus, which helped their bodies attack brain tumors

Terry Crews says a film producer said he could only return to the 'Expendables' if he dropped his sexual assault lawsuit against an agent

Separated Families Must Be Reunited Within 30 Days, Judge Rules

A judge in California ordered U.S. border authorities to reunite separated families within 30 days, setting a hard deadline in a process that has so far yielded uncertainty about when children might again see their parents. If children are younger than 5, they must be reunified within 14 days of the order by U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw in San Diego. Sabraw, an appointee of President George W. Bush, also issued a nationwide injunction on future family separations, unless the parent is deemed unfit or doesn't want to be with the child. It also requires the government to provide phone contact between parents and their children within 10 days. More than 2,000 children have been separated from their parents in recent weeks and placed in government-contracted shelters — hundreds of miles away, in some cases — under a now-abandoned policy toward families caught illegally entering the U.S. Amid an international outcry, Trump last week issued an executive order to stop the separation of families and said parents and children will instead be detained together.

Longtime Rep. Crowley Defeated in Dem Primary in New York

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a 28-year-old Sen. Bernie Sanders supporter, upset longtime U.S. Rep. Joseph Crowley in the Democratic congressional primary in New York. Crowley, a member of the Democratic House leadership, has been in Congress since 1999 and hadn't faced an opponent in a primary election in 14 years, when the woman who beat him was just a teenager. He was considered a candidate to become the next House speaker if Democrats win the majority. Crowley represents New York's 14th Congressional District, which includes parts of the Bronx and Queens, where he is also the leader of the Queens Democratic party. Ocasio-Cortez ran a low-budget campaign and was outspent by an 18-1 margin but won the endorsement of some influential groups on the party's far left, including MoveOn. Born in the Bronx, Ocasio-Cortez said she decided to challenge Crowley to push a more progressive stance on economic and other issues.

Travel Ruling Could Boost Other Immigration Suits, Experts Say

The U.S. Supreme Court's ruling upholding President Trump's travel ban may have a silver lining for people fighting other administration immigration policies after the 5-4 majority ruled the president's prior comments about Muslims were not off limits when evaluating the ban, legal experts said. Trump — a prolific Twitter user— has had his words turned against him in lawsuits over his administration's decisions to separate families at the border, end legal protections for young immigrants and revoke temporary status for people from particular countries. Some judges have criticized their colleagues for citing Trump's campaign statements calling for a ban on Muslims entering the U.S. in rulings on the travel ban, arguing they should only evaluate the text of his order. But Chief Justice John Roberts said the Supreme Court "may look behind the face of the Proclamation" barring travelers from five countries with overwhelmingly Muslim populations, though he adopted a relatively easy standard for the administration to justify its travel policy.

Doctors Try Using Poliovirus to Attack Brain Tumors

One of the world's most dreaded viruses has been turned into a treatment to fight deadly brain tumors. Survival was better than expected for patients in a small study who were given genetically modified poliovirus, which helped their bodies attack the cancer, doctors report. It was the first human test of this and it didn't help most patients or improve median survival. But many who did respond seemed to have long-lasting benefit: About 21 percent were alive at three years versus 4 percent in a comparison group of previous brain tumor patients. Similar survival trends have been seen with some other therapies that enlist the immune system against different types of cancer. None are sold yet for brain tumors.

“Expendables” Producer Threatened “Trouble” If Lawsuit Not Dropped, Terry Crews Says

Terry Crews says a film producer said he could only return to the "Expendables" franchise if he dropped his sexual assault lawsuit against a Hollywood agent. The actor said it was an example of how "abusers protect abusers." Crews made the allegation at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Sexual Assault Survivor Bill of Rights, which establishes rights for survivors of sexual assault. Crews, who last year accused William Morris Endeavor talent agent Adam Venit of groping him at a party, was asked if there had been any retaliation for making the sexual assault allegation. He said "Expendables" producer Avi Lerner asked that the actor drop his case in order to appear in the fourth installment of the action film and warned of "troubles" if it wasn't dropped. Crews has been in each of the previous films. An email seeking comment from Lerner's Millennium Films was not immediately returned.

“Jersey Shore" Star's Ex-Girlfriend Arrested in Vegas Fight

Police and her lawyer say the 31-year-old ex-girlfriend of "Jersey Shore" TV show star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is facing a misdemeanor domestic battery charge in Las Vegas after a weekend fight. Officer Laura Meltzer said Jennifer Harley of Las Vegas was arrested after officers responded to a report of a man trying to pull a woman from a damaged vehicle near a crossroads southwest of the Las Vegas Strip. Harley's attorney, Michael Cristalli, confirmed the arrest but said he could not immediately comment about the circumstances. Meltzer says Ortiz-Magro was bleeding, that officers determined Harley was the aggressor and that the two had a domestic relationship. Records show Harley was released from jail pending an initial court appearance.