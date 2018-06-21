What to Know Trump abruptly reversed himself and signed an executive order halting his administration's policy of separating children from their parents

'SNL' star and Ariana Grande's brand new fiancé Pete Davidson made his first media appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

it was announced with no fanfare Jerry Springer will stop making new episodes of his memorably raucous talk show

Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

Trump Signs Order Temporarily Stopping Family Separations

Bowing to pressure from anxious allies, President Trump abruptly reversed himself and signed an executive order halting his administration's policy of separating children from their parents when they are detained illegally crossing the U.S. border. It was a dramatic turnaround for Trump, who has been insisting, wrongly, that his administration had no choice but to separate families apprehended at the border because of federal law and a court decision. The order does not end the "zero-tolerance" policy that criminally prosecutes all adults caught crossing the border illegally. But it would keep families together while they are in custody, expedite their cases and ask the Defense Department to help house them. It also doesn't change anything yet for the some 2,300 children taken from their families since the policy was put into place. The news in recent days has been dominated by searing images of children held in cages at border facilities, as well as audio recordings of young children crying for their parents — images that have sparked fury, question of morality and concern from Republicans about a negative impact on their races in November's midterm elections.

Trump Defends Immigration Decision at Minnesota Rally

President Trump defended the decision to suspend his policy of detaining undocumented children and their parents in separate facilities here, just hours after he signed an executive order implementing it. "We’re going to keep families together," Trump said. "But the border’s going to be just as tough as it’s been." Later, he said of undocumented immigrants, "We’re sending them the hell back."

North Korean Summit Brings Sense of Peace Along DMZ Border

Lt. Col. Hwang Myong Jin has been a guide on the northern side of the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas for five years. He says it's gotten quieter here since the summits between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the presidents of South Korea and the United States, in perhaps the last place on earth where the Cold War still burns hot. "A lot of things have changed. Listen to how quiet it is," he said as he stood on the balcony of a large building overlooking the blue and white barracks and concrete demarcation line that mark the boundary between North and South. "The South used to blast psychological warfare propaganda at us," he said. "But since the summits, they have stopped. Now there is a peaceful atmosphere here." Indeed, all is quiet — deceptively so — in the DMZ these days. As Kim Jong Un was in Beijing for his third summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the northern part of the zone was buzzing with busloads of Chinese tourists taking selfies and eating ice cream cones outside the surprisingly well-stocked souvenir shop near the DMZ entrance.

Pete Davidson Describes Whirlwind Engagement to Ariana Grande

"SNL" star and Ariana Grande's brand new fiancé Pete Davidson made his first media appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" since news of the engagement heard around the world shocked... well everyone. "You know you didn't have to get engaged to Ariana Grande just to come on our show," said Fallon. "But I did though," responded a giggling Davidson. Officially confirming the engagement for the first time, Davidson told the late night host he felt like he "won a f---ing contest." Fallon was quick to offer the couple a potential wedding venue. With little prompting from Fallon, Davidson described the past few weeks following the whirlwind engagement to the pop princess. Davidson said he would happily "forever be known as her plus one."

Jerry Springer's Show Ends After 4,000 Episodes

Somehow it doesn't seem right for Jerry Springer to exit quietly. There should be one last thrown chair or a bleep-filled tirade, at the very least. Instead, it was announced with no fanfare this week that he will stop making new episodes of his memorably raucous talk show, and neither Springer nor his bosses will talk about it. "The Jerry Springer Show" won't fully disappear; NBC Universal said this week that the CW and other networks that have bought the show in syndication will air reruns of the slugfest. Producers said "there is a possibility" that more original episodes could be ordered sometime in the future but, since they wouldn't answer questions, it's not known how serious that possibility is. At its heyday in the 1990s, Springer's show challenged Oprah Winfrey for daytime television supremacy with TV studios filled with seething spurned lovers, gender fluid guests before that was a term and pretty much anyone who was spoiling for a fight. It even provoked serious end-of-civilization-as-we-know-it talk.