Falling glass from the 40th floor of a downtown skyscraper caused part of the West Side Highway to close on Saturday morning.

The window at 200 Vesey Street in Battery Park was broken by workers dismantling ductwork, the Department of Buildings said. Some glass fell out.

No one was injured.

Part of the West Side Highway was shut down Saturday morning while the site was assessed.

The Buildings Department issued a violation and a partial work order.