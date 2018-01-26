Police say a trio of fake delivery people tied up eight people inside a Bronx apartment and stole more than $5,000. (Published 6 hours ago)

Police say a trio of fake delivery people tied up eight people inside a Bronx apartment and pistol-whipped a man before making a getaway with more than $5,000 in a robbery caught on tape.

The NYPD said an unidentified woman was pretending to be dropping off a package in Woodstock last month as two masked men stood nearby. Newly released surveillance video shows the two men storm in once the door opens.

Once inside, authorities said, they tied up eight people and hit a 60-year-old man with a gun. They then ran out of the apartment with $5,500 and fled the area on foot before speeding away in all black BMW with tinted windows, police said.

The pistol-whipped man suffered a cut to his face and was treated at an area hospital, officials said. No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about trio should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.