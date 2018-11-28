What to Know
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to a man who has been on the run since he allegedly murdered his daughter-in-law.
Police started searching for Eugene Palmer after his daughter-in-law was found shot to death in Stony Point on Sept. 24, 2012.
Palmer’s sister said Palmer had been feuding with his daughter-in-law prior to her death. Police dogs tracked the then-73-year-old man’s scent to a campfire in New York’s Harriman State Park two days after the murder, but search teams weren’t able to locate him.
At the time, police said Palmer was well-trained in wilderness survival, but his family said he had medical issues and weren’t sure if he’d taken his medicine with him.
The FBI on Wednesday said Palmer “should be considered armed and dangerous.”