A shooting on Route 46 in Elmwood Park, New Jersey, shut down the road and backed up traffic Thursday evening as police investigated. (Published 47 minutes ago)

A part of Route 46 in New Jersey was briefly shut down during the evening rush Thursday as police responded to a report of a shooting in Elmwood Park.

Circumstances behind the shooting were not immediately clear, but police say no one appeared to be injured.

There was heavy police presence in the lot of the Elmwood Park Auto Mall, a car dealership.

Traffic was backed up as Route 46 was closed, but the roadway has since reopened.