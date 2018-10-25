Sean “Diddy” Combs is definitely afraid of clowns.

During an appearance on “The Ellen Degeneres Show” Thursday, the talk show host asked the rap mogul if rumors that Combs was afraid of clowns were true.

Combs strongly denied the gossip, saying it was “impossible” because he “is a black man” and has “so many other things to be fearful of, a clown is not going to scare” him.

That’s when a Pennywise-esque clown jumped out from a table between them.

Combs leaped from his seat screaming and then played off his terrified shivers by transitioning to the Diddy "Harlem Shake,” the dance move Combs made famous in the 2001 hip-hop video with G. Dep for the song “Let’s Get It.”

“You know, I woke up this morning and thought ‘I want my life to be full of surprises,’ Ellen I thank you,” Combs said of the prank.

Earlier in the segment, the 49-year-old rapper talked about the opening of the third location of Capital Preparatory Schools, a network of charter schools, in the Bronx for at-risk youth. Combs, a longtime education advocate, has worked closely with Capital Preparatory founder Steven Perry to expand the network, which already has schools in Harlem and Bridgeport, Connecticut. A day earlier, Diddy announced he is pledging $1 million for the new school in the Bronx.

“We are really fighting the battle to give our kids, that are from the communities I come from, a fighting chance,” Combs said. “So we have a curriculum of leadership and also social justice, we do coding, besides all of the other things.”

Combs emphasized the school’s need for donations, noting that public schools get a smaller share of the public school funding budget. DeGeneres answered the call, surprising Combs with a check for $50,000 for the schools, courtesy of Shutterfly.

DeGeneres also teased Diddy for not including her on his list of famous friends to receive a bottle of his new Ciroc Black Raspberry vodka, which he explained was because he wanted to give her a “special delivery.”

The “I Need a Girl” rapper revealed the flavor was inspired by his childhood stays in Amish country during the summers as part of the Fresh Air Fund, a not-for-profit agency that provides free summer vacations in the country to New York City children from low-income communities. To pass the time, Combs recounted, they picked berries.

“I was in a horse and buggy and everything,” Combs told an audience that appeared skeptical about the Amish summers story. “No phone, I couldn’t speak to my mother and I know she was cool with that.”

Also on the show were 10 members of W.A.F.F.L.E, a dance crew that has gone viral with their New York City subway routines. The Bronx dancers, who all met as competitors at LiteFeet events, told DeGeneres W.A.F.F.L.E stands for We Are Family for Life Entertainment, inspired by the classic Sister Sledge song.

The dance crew said their goal is to uplift commuters and put smiles on their faces. The dancers also opened up about growing up in the inner-city and told DeGeneres how dancing has changed their lives by putting them on a better path.

“Coming from a city like New York City there’s a lot of dark spaces that you can get sucked into, and coming from the inner city, I mean, just being blatant, its not easy,” said Sean “Arnstar” Kirkland. “So [dancing] was kind of like cultivating our own self, and making a voice for ourselves and saying ‘hey we aren’t like everything that everybody else is saying.’ We just want to change our lives through dance.”

DeGeneres then surprised them with the biggest tip they’ve ever received: a check for $100,000, thanks to Walmart.

