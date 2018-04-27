A Long Island middle school student was arrested Friday after allegedly making terroristic threats on the bus ride to school, according to police.

The 11-year-old boy allegedly told two other Samoset Middle School students that he had a bomb and a gun in his backpack, and he was planning on carrying out a school shooting.

School officials contacted police after the boy admitted to making the statements.

The boy's backpack and locker were searched, but they didn't find anything to be considered threatening, according to authorities.

The 11-year-old Ronkonkoma boy has been charged with making a terroristic threat, and is set to appear in family court.