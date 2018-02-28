A smoky fire has killed to women in Brooklyn and forced firefighters to rescue several others, some elderly. Katherine Creag reports. (Published 48 minutes ago)

Two women in their 60s were rushed to the hospital with severe smoke inhalation after the flames broke out around 1:30 Wednesday morning on the first floor inside the multi-story apartment building on Belmont Avenue and Chestnut Street in East New York, according to officials. The two women died a short time later at the hospital.

The women lived on the second floor, but the smoke traveled all the way up to the fourth floor, officials said. Paramedics rushed a third person to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries weren’t immediately clear.

A fire official said at the scene that the fire was challenging to contain.

"It was a difficult fire to control," FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief John Esposito said. "The fire spread to the upper floors. There was a lot of opening up of the ceilings and walls to expose the fire."



None of the 138 firefighters were injured while battling the blaze. The cause is still being determined, however, officials do not believe it's suspicious.

The Red Cross said they responded and helped one family with temporary housing. The others displaced relocated on their own.

The names of the two women who died have not been released. It wasn't known whether they were related.