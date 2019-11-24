Early-Morning Water Main Break Floods Brooklyn Block: FDNY

What to Know
A water main break flooded a Brooklyn block early Sunday morning, the FDNY said.
The department got a call reporting the water main break at 44th Street and 5th Avenue in Sunset Park around 3 a.m., it said.
Video taken at the scene showed significant flooding in the area.
The city’s Department of Environmental Protection is at the scene investigating, a spokesman confirmed.
The department didn’t immediately provide additional information about the incident.