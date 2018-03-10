Drunk Driver Crashes Into Police Cruiser, Hurting Officer: Officials - NBC New York
Drunk Driver Crashes Into Police Cruiser, Hurting Officer: Officials

Published 6 hours ago

    A drunk driver struck a police car on Long Island early Saturday, injuring the officer, Suffolk County police say. 

    Knapp was driving a Jeep on Montauk Highway in Brookhaven when he struck a police vehicle at about 3:30 a.m., police said. The officer was on a traffic post for a road closure due to down wires. 

    The officer was taken to Stony Brook Hospital, police said. His injuries didn't appear to be life-threatening. 

    Dennis Knapp, 38, of Shirley, was charged with driving while intoxicated, police said. He was brought to Long Island Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

    It wasn't clear whether Knapp had an attorney. He was scheduled to be arraigned Sunday. 

