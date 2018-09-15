Driver Struck, Killed While Trying to Walk Across FDR Drive After Car Accident: Police - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Driver Struck, Killed While Trying to Walk Across FDR Drive After Car Accident: Police

Published 3 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Driver Struck, Killed While Trying to Walk Across FDR Drive After Car Accident: Police
    Valeria Gonzalez

    What to Know

    • A driver who rear-ended another car on the FDR drive was struck and killed after getting out of their vehicle and trying to cross the road

    • The driver rear-ended another car on the parkway around 5 a.m. on Saturday, police said

    • When the driver got out of the car and tried to cross the FDR, the driver was struck by a third car, police said

    A driver who rear-ended another car on the FDR drive was struck and killed after getting out of their vehicle and trying to cross the parkway, police said.

    The driver, whose age and gender weren’t immediately released, rear-ended another car on the parkway around 5 a.m. on Saturday, the NYPD said.

    When the driver got out of the car and tried to cross the FDR, the driver was struck by a third car, police said.

    The driver was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital in serious condition.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images, File

    Southbound lanes on the FDR were partially closed after the incident.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us