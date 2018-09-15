What to Know A driver who rear-ended another car on the FDR drive was struck and killed after getting out of their vehicle and trying to cross the road

A driver who rear-ended another car on the FDR drive was struck and killed after getting out of their vehicle and trying to cross the parkway, police said.

The driver, whose age and gender weren’t immediately released, rear-ended another car on the parkway around 5 a.m. on Saturday, the NYPD said.

When the driver got out of the car and tried to cross the FDR, the driver was struck by a third car, police said.

The driver was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Southbound lanes on the FDR were partially closed after the incident.