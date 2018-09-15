What to Know A driver punched a police officer and tried to grab his weapon after narcotics fell out of his pocket while he was pulled over

A driver punched a Long Island police officer and tried to grab the officer's weapon after narcotics fell out of his pocket during a traffic stop, authorities said.

Officers pulled Lamin Dawo, 30, of Roosevelt, over on Lincoln Avenue around 8:35 p.m. on Friday after he failed to signal while turning, Nassau County police said.

When the officers asked Dawo to get out of his car, narcotics fell out of his pocket and he tried to run away, police said.

The officers ran after Dawo and tried to arrest him, at which point he started punching one of them and tried to grab their weapon, according to police.

The officer was taken to the hospital with back, neck and knee injuries, police said.

Dawo faces charges including second-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and attempted robbery, according to police.

He was expected to appear in court on Saturday.