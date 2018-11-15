What to Know The alleged driver that struck a bicyclist Saturday afternoon in New Jersey has been arrested and charged, officials announced

The weekend hit-and-run left a New York City cyclist with a broken leg

Peter J. Lee, 61, was charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle collision resulting in serious bodily injury and assault by auto

The alleged driver that struck a bicyclist Saturday afternoon in New Jersey has been arrested and charged with the weekend hit-and-run that left the cyclist with a broken leg, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Peter J. Lee, 61, was charged with one count of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle collision resulting in serious bodily injury and one count of assault by auto following his Tuesday arrest.

The 28-year-old victim, who lives in New York City, was biking with a friend when he was struck at the intersection of County Road and Mahan Street in Tenafly around 4:15 p.m. Thursday, police said.

Evidence at the scene and surveillance video recovered from the area indicated that the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run was being driven in a reckless manner at the time of the collision, prosecutors say.

A witness at the scene allegedly captured the license plate of the fleeing vehicle and reported it to responding officers.

The bicyclist was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with a broken leg and cuts to his face, police said.

Lee, a garment salesman from Cresskill, is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 28.

Attorney information for Lee was not immediately available.