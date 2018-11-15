Driver in New Jersey Hit-and-Run That Left NYC Bicyclist Hospitalized Arrested, Charged: Prosecutor - NBC New York
Driver in New Jersey Hit-and-Run That Left NYC Bicyclist Hospitalized Arrested, Charged: Prosecutor

Published 2 hours ago

    Bergen County Prosecutor's Office
    Peter J. Lee

    The alleged driver that struck a bicyclist Saturday afternoon in New Jersey has been arrested and charged with the weekend hit-and-run that left the cyclist with a broken leg, prosecutors announced Thursday.

    Peter J. Lee, 61, was charged with one count of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle collision resulting in serious bodily injury and one count of assault by auto following his Tuesday arrest.

    The 28-year-old victim, who lives in New York City, was biking with a friend when he was struck at the intersection of County Road and Mahan Street in Tenafly around 4:15 p.m. Thursday, police said.

    Evidence at the scene and surveillance video recovered from the area indicated that the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run was being driven in a reckless manner at the time of the collision, prosecutors say.

    A witness at the scene allegedly captured the license plate of the fleeing vehicle and reported it to responding officers.

    The bicyclist was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with a broken leg and cuts to his face, police said.

    Lee, a garment salesman from Cresskill, is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 28.

    Attorney information for Lee was not immediately available.

