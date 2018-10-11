Outrage and heartbreak in New Jersey after a beloved vice principal was killed by an out-of-control car. Brian Thompson reports.

What to Know New Brunswick High School vice principal Tyrone Harrison was mowed down and killed by an apparent drag racer in Piscataway Saturday night

Harrison, 49, was a popular educator, and had been on his way to a relative's house from the Edison train station

Authorities arrested 21-year-old Freddy S. Garcia of Piscataway Thursday in the hit-and-run death

Prosecutors say a 21-year-old man has been arrested in the hit-and-run death of a popular New Jersey high school vice principal who was mowed down during an alleged drag race Saturday night.

Freddy S. Garcia of Piscataway was arrested and charged Thursday with first-degree aggravated manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, causing death while driving with a suspended license, hindering, galse reports to law enforcement, the Middlesex County prosecutor says.

He's also been issued a dozen motor vehicular summonses. Attorney information for Garcia wasn't immediately available.

Prosecutors say Garca was among several people drag racing on Stelton Road Saturday night when he allegedly lost control of his 2003 Honda Accord, hitting and killing 49-year-old Tyrone Harrison as he was walking from the Edison train station to a relative's house.

Harrison, a vice principal at New Brunswick High School, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Honda was recovered at the scene after prosecutors say the driver lost control and mowed down Harrison, crashed through a sign and finally came to a stop.

Garcia later falsely reported that his car, which wasn't registered or insured, was stolen.

"This tragic death was entirely preventable and unnecessary. Drag racing on public roads in dangerous and irresponsible," said Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Harrison's family and the school community."

New Brunswick schools superintendent Dr. Aubrey Johnson told News 4 on Wednesday, "To tell you that we're doing well, I can't say that. Mr. Harrison was a staple here in New Brunswick, for 17 years as a teacher."

Ken Redler, principal at New Brunswick High School, called Harrison "the most peaceful man in the world."

"Mr. Harrison walked in the hallway, always listening," he said.