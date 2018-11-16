Almost two dozen people were injured, including firefighters, when a bus and a fire truck collided in the Bronx Friday afternoon. (Published 51 minutes ago)

Almost two dozen people were injured, including firefighters, when a bus and a fire truck collided in the Bronx Friday afternoon.

A total of 23 people had minor injuries, the FDNY said, including five firefighters.

According to fire officials, the accident, which took place on the corner of Webster Avenue and E. 175th Street was reported around 12:12 p.m.

At least one person was transported to a nearby hospital for their injuries.

The MTA said the accident is currently under investigation.