Dozens Injured in Bus, Fire Truck Collision in the Bronx - NBC New York
STORM TEAM 4
NJT BUS PUSH
Snowvember Nightmare
Kids Stranded, 13-Hour Commutes, Chaos
logo_nyc_2x

Dozens Injured in Bus, Fire Truck Collision in the Bronx

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 50 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Raw Video: Dozens Injured in NYC Bus, Fire Truck Collision

    Almost two dozen people were injured, including firefighters, when a bus and a fire truck collided in the Bronx Friday afternoon. (Published 51 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • Almost two dozen people were injured, including firefighters, when a bus and a fire truck collided in the Bronx Friday afternoon

    • A total of 23 people had minor injuries, the FDNY said, including five firefighters

    • Fire officials say, the accident, which took place on the corner of Webster Avenue and E. 175th Street was reported around 12:12 p.m.

    Almost two dozen people were injured, including firefighters, when a bus and a fire truck collided in the Bronx Friday afternoon.

    A total of 23 people had minor injuries, the FDNY said, including five firefighters.

    According to fire officials, the accident, which took place on the corner of Webster Avenue and E. 175th Street was reported around 12:12 p.m.

    At least one person was transported to a nearby hospital for their injuries.

    The MTA said the accident is currently under investigation. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us