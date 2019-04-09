There is growing desperation as a frantic search is underway for a missing New York couple who vanished in the Dominican Republic. Wale Aliyu reports. (Published Monday, April 8, 2019)

What to Know Two bodies found after a car crash may be those of the missing New York couple who vanished on vacation in the Caribbean, police say

Orlando Moore and his girlfriend, Portia Ravenelle, were supposed to return home March 27, but officials said they never made their flight

Police say the Mount Vernon couple checked out of their hotel in Samana, but there has been no sign of them or their rental car since

Police in the Dominican Republic say the missing couple from New York who had visited the country on vacation and mysteriously disappeared after checking out of their hotel are believed to be dead.

At a Spanish-language press conference Tuesday, police in the Dominican Republic said a woman, believed to be Portia Ravenelle, was found unconscious on the side of a road. She was placed in intensive care at the hospital and died on April 4, according to police.

Meanwhile, a man's body, believed to be Orlando Moore, was found in the ocean on March 31, according to police. A car was found in the water on Tuesday, but authorities haven't been able to retrieve it due to current conditions.

The U.S. Department of State on Tuesday said it was working closely with local authorities in the Dominican Republic on investigative efforts.

Moore and Ravenelle flew out of Newark Liberty International Airport on March 23 for a getaway in the Dominican Republic. They were supposed to return home to Mount Vernon on March 27.

Fourteen days later, their family hasn't heard from them. Their phones are off. And their car is still parked at the airport.

Moore's sister, Lashay Turner, said her first move was to reach out to the U.S. Embassy in the Dominican Republic. Then she filed a police report.

Cops say the pair checked out of their hotel in Samana, but what happened to them next remains a mystery at this point. Officials say they didn't make the flight back to Newark, and there's no record of them getting back to the U.S.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection declined comment, saying privacy concerns preclude them from discussing individual cases of international travelers.

Turner said her brother and Ravenelle had a rental car in the Dominican Republic, but that vehicle is missing. A picture believed to be the latest of them posted to social media before they vanished shows them riding horses together on their trip.

Authorities aren't speculating about what may have happened to the couple, but relatives were growing increasingly concerned.