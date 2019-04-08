There is growing desperation as a frantic search is underway for a missing New York couple who vanished in the Dominican Republic. Wale Aliyu reports. (Published 12 minutes ago)

Orlando Moore and his girlfriend, Portia Ravenelle, were supposed to return home March 27, but officials said they never made their flight

Police say the Mount Vernon couple checked out of their hotel in Samana, but there has been no sign of them ever since

A frantic search is underway for a New York couple who took a vacation to the Caribbean, and suddenly vanished, with no sign of them for more than a week.

Orlando Moore and his girlfriend, Portia Ravenelle, were vacationing in the Dominican Republic, but family members said they haven’t heard from them in nearly two weeks.

“He was supposed to return Wednesday morning, the 27th of March,” Lashay Turner, Moore’s sister, said. “We haven’t seen him return so we started to call authorities.”

Police say the Mount Vernon couple checked out of their hotel in Samana, but haven’t been seen since. Family members said they parked their car at Newark Liberty International Airport on March 23 and flew out of the country. Eleven days ago, they were supposed to return home, but instead they are missing, with their car still sitting in the airport parking lot.

“We’ve been calling DR and they said they didn’t make their flight,” Turner said. “We also spoke to someone in U.S. Customs and they said my brother did not make his flight back here.”

Turner added that the couple had a rental car, but there is no sign of it. The picture believed to be the latest of them posted to social media before disappearing shows them riding horses together.

News 4 reached out to the Department of Homeland Security and the Mount Vernon Police Department for more details.

"When these things happen, you always think of the worst, but we are hoping for the best," Edith Walters, Moore's grandmother, said.