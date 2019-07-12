What to Know Retired Mets star pitcher Dwight "Doc" Gooden was arrested for alleged cocaine possession in NJ last month, a criminal complaint claims

It happened on June 7 in Holmdel after a traffic stop; two baggies containing a white powder were allegedly found with him

The athletic superstar has a well-documented history of battling addiction; he spent time in rehab and crashed a car with his son in tow

Retired Mets All-Star pitcher Dwight "Doc" Gooden faces drug charges after he was caught with suspected cocaine in New Jersey last month, according to a felony complaint obtained by News 4 Friday.

The 54-year-old four-time All-Star, who also had a pitching stint for the Yankees, among other Major League Baseball teams, allegedly had two small green plastic bags containing a white powder when he was stopped in Holmdel June 7.

Gooden also allegedly appeared to be under the influence of drugs, the complaint says. The former Rookie of the Year and Cy Young Award winner is expected to appear in court later this month in connection with the charges.

Information on his attorney wasn't immediately clear, but The New York Post reported he didn't immediately return their request for comment and his family declined comment.

Augmented Reality Shows How Cars Get So Hot, So Fast

With 18 children already dying this summer inside hot cars this summer, it's important to know just how quickly cars left in the sun can heat up. NBC 4 New York's Janice Huff reports. (Published Tuesday, July 9, 2019)

The athletic superstar has a well-documented history of battling addiction. He ended up in rehab after a positive cocaine test in 1987, not long after the Mets clinched a World Series victory, was suspended for an entire season for failing a drug test eight years later and, in 2010, was arrested in Franklin Lakes for allegedly driving under the influence and crashing his car with his son in tow.