Huge Dinosaur Surprises Commuters on Trip From NJ to Philly

Not your normal morning commute Wednesday as a large animatronic dino made its way from a South Jersey storage facility to a Philadelphia museum.

That’s what greeted drivers in South Jersey and Philadelphia Wednesday morning as a massive animatronic dino made its way from a Somerdale, New Jersey, storage facility to the Academy of Natural Sciences in Philadelphia.

Loaded onto a flatbed truck, the 40-foot-long Spinosaurus, left the facility around 6:45 a.m.

It made its way along the White Horse Pike (U.S. Route 30) then onto Interstate 295 and Interstate 76 before heading to the foot of the Ben Franklin Bridge. The odd load then made its way over the bridge, accompanied by police cars and news vans.

Once on the Philly side of the bridge, the Dino went up Market Street and around City Hall and Love Park before heading up the Ben Franklin Parkway toward the museum.

SkyForce10 captured it on the move.

The dino will be part of the Academy's Dinosaurs Around the World exhibit, which opens Sunday.