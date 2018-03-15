One of two injured mothers in the deadly crash in Brooklyn that claimed the lives of the women's two young children is a Tony-winning actress. Checkey Beckford reports. (Published Wednesday, March 7, 2018)

Mayor de Blasio is expected to propose new legislation to crackdown on repeat offenders to keep dangerous drivers off city streets.

The call for stiffer laws comes on the heels of the deadly crash in Park Slope where police say a Staten Island woman gunned through a red light and into a group of pedestrians. The wreck claimed the lives of 4-year-old Abigail Blumenstein and one-year-old Joshua Lew. Abigail’s mother, Ruthie Ann Miles, a Tony-winning actress, Joshua’s mother and a man were all injured the collision.





De Blasio has said the driver accused of running down the children and their mothers should have had her license taken away long ago. The 44-year-old driver, who claimed she had a medical issue, has racked up several driving violations over the last two years.

De Blasio Thursday morning will announce the legislation he’s proposing that would extend and expand speed enforcement cameras, increase fines and revoke vehicle registrations for repeat offenders. NYPD officers with the 78th Precinct will be in attendance.

First and second time offenders will face a $50 fine, third-time offenders will face a $150 fine and go up from there. After the sixth violation, the registration will be suspended.

Blumenstein won her Tony Award in 2015 for her role as Lady Thiang in "The King and I." She also starred in the fourth season of the critically acclaimed FX drama "The Americans."



A large memorial is continuing to grow for the two children killed in the wreck. Residents in the area said it wasn't the first deadly crash at the intersection. In 2016, it was the site of a deadly hit-and-run. Later that year, a car slammed into a building and injured four people.