A stroller is seen on the ground near an accident in Brooklyn Monday that injured multiple people, including two children.

What to Know Two children were killed when they were mowed down by a driver going through a red light in Brooklyn Monday, police say

A pregnant woman walking with the children was also seriously hurt; her condition is not clear

Witnesses say they saw the car hit the woman and two children, then accelerate as it dragged a stroller halfway down the block

A boy in a stroller and a girl walking with her pregnant mother were hit and killed by a car on a Brooklyn street Monday afternoon, police say.

Witnesses on the scene say a driver blew through a red light at Ninth Street and Fifth Avenue in Park Slope, hitting a pregnant woman and two children, ages 3 and 5, as the car accelerated.

The car dragged the stroller halfway down the block before coming to a stop.

"It was mayhem. Just crossing the street, everybody yelling," said witness Jennifer Muniz.

Aftermath of Fatal Brooklyn Car Accident Captured by Bystanders

Video taken on the Citizen app shows the aftermath of a crash in Brooklyn Monday that killed two children. (Published 5 hours ago)

Chopper 4 footage from over the scene shows a white Volvo smashed head-on into a parked car in the opposite direction of traffic, with a crushed stroller laying on the street behind the car.

"The baby was under the car she was dragging," Muniz said of the 3-year-old boy. "The carriage is still there, I see the car, under there."

The 3-year-old boy was in the stroller, and the 5-year-old girl was walking with her mother, according to police at the scene. The boy was not the pregnant woman's son, police say and their relation remains unclear.

"Everybody started running behind the car," said Muniz. "I ran to the baby. You're not supposed to move them. I just put my sweatsuit on them just to stop the bleeding."



The pregnant woman is in critical but stable condition, police said.

The driver of the Volvo was taken to the hospital; she told police on the scene she had medical issues.

Investigators are looking into a cause of the crash, and no charges have been released.