Dave & Buster’s Set to Open Second New Jersey Location Next Month, Hiring for All Positions

Published 6 hours ago

    Dave & Buster's is set to open its first New Jersey location in November 2017.

    Dave & Buster’s is opening its second location in the Garden State this February.

    The restaurant arcade chain is tentatively set to open at Willow Brook Mall in Wayne on Feb. 16, according to the comapny's website.

    It will be the second location in New Jersey. The other location opened in Woodbridge in November of 2017.

    The Wayne location will offer happy hour specials between 4:30-7 p.m. as well as late night specials. Diners can take a look at the menu here.

    The restaurant chain is currently hiring for all positions. You can apply on the company's site

    The positions range from managers to servers, bartenders and cooks.

    Dave & Buster’s has 105 locations around the country, including locations in both New York and Connecticut.

