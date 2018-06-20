Mark your calendars -- Daniel Radcliffe is returning to Broadway, and this time it's getting political.

From casting spells on the big screen to singing on stage, Daniel Radcliffe is returning to New York City to star in a brand new play on Broadway.

Radcliffe is set to star in "The Lifespan of a Fact" alongside Cherry Jones and Bobby Cannavale.

Based on the best selling book by John D’Agata and Jim Fingal, the play of the same name follows Jim Fingal (Radcliffe) who’s job is to fact-check articles for a popular magazine company. His boss (Jones) assigns him to review a groundbreaking article by author John D’Agata (Cannavale).

One problem -- there seems to be a lot of made up facts in D’Agata’s piece.

Fingal is now set to confront a famed writer.

"The Lifespan of a Fact" is set to stage at studio 54 (254 W. 54th St.) on September 20, with opening night on October 18 followed by a 16-week run to Jan 13, 2019.

General ticket sales begins Friday, June 22.