A city Department of Transportation worker was fatally struck in the Bronx Wednesday morning, police say.

The worker was hit by a car on Hutchinson Parkway just south of the Hutchinson Bridge at around 10:30 a.m., according to police. He was taken to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Traffic on the roadway was at a standstill at one point as police responded.