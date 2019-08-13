The bicyclist was on his way to work when he was struck, and he and the bike ended up underneath the vehicle. Thankfully, he was not badly injured. NBC 4 New York's CHeckey Beckford reports. (Published 5 hours ago)

Jarek Liang was riding his bike down Sixth Avenue Tuesday evening when he was struck from behind by the bus, getting lodged underneath

A man found himself underneath an MTA bus being struck while cycling in Midtown.

Jarek Liang was riding his bike down Sixth Avenue Tuesday evening when he was struck from behind by the bus. His green bike was left lodged underneath, Citizen App video showed, and Liang was trapped under as well.

The 22-year-old personal trainer thankfully was not hurt badly when he was hit while not wearing a helmet and not in a bike lane. He refused to go to the hospital after the accident, suffering a bruised cheek as well as multiple cuts and bruises to his hands and leg.

Liang was the second bicyclist to be struck by a vehicle on Manhattan streets on Tuesday alone. The other rider was injured after being hit on East 96th Street and First Avenue on the Upper East Side. The rider was taken to the hospital.

It has been a very deadly year on NYC streets for cyclists. Nineteen riders have died this year so far, compared to 10 in all of 2018. The latest deadly accident occurred over the weekend, as a 52-year-old man was killed in a chain reaction crash in Coney Island.

NYC Public Advocate Jumaanee Williams did his first-ever bike ride along New York City streets earlier on Tuesday, calling it “treacherous.”