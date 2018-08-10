What to Know A convicted bank robber was arrested while allegedly trying to hold up a bank in New Jersey, authorities say

A convicted bank robber was arrested while allegedly trying to hold up a bank in New Jersey, authorities say.

Frank Meletti, 53, of Hoboken, faces one count of attempted bank robbery in connection to allegedly trying to rob a bank in Cedar Grove Thursday.

The New Jersey U.S. Attorney’s Office says Meletti allegedly asked another person to act as the getaway driver for an upcoming bank robbery and provided them with details about the plan, including the name of the bank he wanted to target and where to park during the heist.

On Thursday, at around 9 a.m., prosecutors say, the individual picked up Meletti at the agreed upon time and drove to Cedar Grove while Meletti drafted numerous versions of a demand note.

Allegedly, at around 10 a.m., Meletti, while wearing dark sunglasses, a black hat, black sweatsuit and carrying a bag to hold the money tried to open the exterior door of the Investors Bank, by tugging at it numerous times, and attempted to look through windows, at which point he was arrested, authorities say, adding that allegedly found a demand note on him that read, “Place money in bag. No dye. No cops. No alarms.”

Meletti was previously convicted of bank robbery in 2009 in New Jersey and was sentenced to 120 months in prison and five years of supervised release, prosecutors say.

Meletti faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, or twice the gross gain or loss from the offense if he is found guilty.

It was not immediately clear if Meletti has an attorney.