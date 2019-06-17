Connecticut High School Worker Provided Marijuana to Students, Police Say - NBC New York
Connecticut High School Worker Provided Marijuana to Students, Police Say

    What to Know

    • A safety advocate at a Connecticut high school accused of providing marijuana to students turned himself in to police Friday, cops say

    • Cops say they recieved a complaint that Glenn Davis, 41, a safety advocate at Danbury High School, provided marijuana to students off campus

    • Davis turned himself and was charged with four counts of risk of injury to a minor and two counts of distributing marijuana, cops say

    A safety advocate at a Connecticut high school accused of providing marijuana to students turned himself in to police Friday, cops say.

    According to the Danbury Police Department, on May 8 cops received a complaint that Glenn Davis, 41, a safety advocate at Danbury High School, provided marijuana to several minors, which included high school students, off campus. 

    Following an investigation by the Special Victims Unit, a warrant was issued for Davis' arrest, police say. 

    On Friday, after learning of the warrant, Davis turned himself in to the Danbury Police Department, cops say.

    Davis was charged with four counts of risk of injury to a minor and two counts of distributing marijuana, police say.

    Davis was released after posting a $5,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court June 25.

    Attorney information for Davis was not immediately available. 

