Authorities say two pounds of cocaine were found hidden inside the woman's suitcase.

A woman faces drug smuggling charges after authorities say she tried to smuggle cocaine cleverly concealed in her suitcase through John F. Kennedy Airport.

Tuere Easter was stopped by Customs and Border Protection officers as she arrived from St. Lucia last weekend after a K-9 dog alerted them, the agency said.

The officers X-rayed and searched through Easter’s suitcase and discovered a white powdery substance in a hidden compartment, according to CBP, which said the powder tested positive as cocaine.

CBP said the two pounds of cocaine uncovered had a street value of more than $30,000.

Easter was arrested on drug smuggling charges and turned over to Port Authority police.

It wasn’t immediately known if she had an attorney.