What to Know Green-Wood Cemetery is hosting film screenings, tours, and Death Cafés, which are monthly gatherings to discuss death, this summer

The most recently added activity hosted by the eerie location will be concerts in its catacombs, TimeOut says

Each musical event will begin with an outdoor reception in the cemetery; attendees will then be led down a candlelit pathway to the catacomb

A macabre, yet historical, green space in Brooklyn will be hosting a number of activities this summer where New Yorkers and visitors alike can catch a film or a concert among late celebrities like artist Jean-Michel Basquiat and even members of the Roosevelt family.

Film screenings, twilight tours, and the continuation of Death Cafés, which are monthly gatherings to discuss death philosophically, politically and scientifically, are all coming to the Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn this summer, according to a recently published report.

The film screenings are in partnership with Rooftop Films. Opening night is scheduled for May 19 at 7:45 p.m. and will feature short films from around the world, live music and even an after party.

The movie series is similar to the popular movie series in Los Angeles known as Cinespia, which also takes place in LA's famous Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

TimeOut also reports that the most recently added activity hosted by the eerie location will be concerts in its catacombs.

Called The Angle's Share, the musical series will feature classical musicians who will set up shop in the 19th century catacombs below the cemetery for intimate performances, TimeOut says.

The Angle’s Share kicks off on June 6, 8 and 10 with the world premiere of the chamber opera “The Rose Elf.”

However, after these June performances, the catacombs shows will take a two-month hiatus before returning on Aug. 6 and 7 with performances by harpist Bridget Kibbey; twin sister piano duo The Naughtons will perform on Aug. 25 and 26; The Jack Quartet will set up shop on Sept. 24; and another world premiere of Gregg Kallor's opera “Sketches from Frankenstein” will take place on Oct. 10 and 11, in time for the Halloween season.

Each musical event will begin with an outdoor reception in the cemetery. Attendees will then be led down a candlelit pathway to the catacombs.

Tickets to each performance are $80, according to TimeOut.

For more information, visit Green-Wood’s website.