Authorities are investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy in Brooklyn's Fort Greene neighborhood.

Police say cops responded to a 911 call about an unconscious child in the home on Saint Felix Street after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and found the boy, Oshane Rose Jr., unconscious. The child was taken to nearby Brooklyn Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say he had no obvious signs of trauma on his body. The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine how he died.