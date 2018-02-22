A 5-year-old child was found alone in an apartment that was infested with bugs and rats, police say. Ken Buffa reports. (Published Monday, Jan. 29, 2018)

What to Know A FedEx delivery man noticed that a child was home alone in an apartment in the Bronx on Jan. 26 and called the cops

Police broke down the door and found a 5-year-old child in a filthy apartment; bugs were on the boy and blood spattered the walls

The boy's parents were arrested at the time, but just indicted this week on new endangerment charges

The parents of a 5-year-old boy found alone, covered in bugs, in a rodent-infested New York City apartment spattered with blood and feces have been indicted on endangerment charges, authorities announced Thursday.

Charlotte Lewis, 48, and Wilfred Lewis, 59, each face first- and second-degree counts of endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

A FedEx worker delivering packages to the Kingsbridge Avenue home Jan. 26 saw the child home alone and alert police. Authorities responding to the home found the 5-year-old boy with bugs on his body, officials say. The apartment was infested with dead and live rodents and insects and walls were stained with blood and feces, the complaint says.

The boy had been left there by himself for about seven hours.

"This was a deplorable situation; a 5-year-old boy and his three siblings were living in such squalor," Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said in a statement. "The parents had a duty to protect their children from these dangerously unhealthy conditions."

Both the boy's parents, an MTA worker and a hospital employee , were arrested in January after the child was found. The indictment announced Thursday accuses them of additional charges. It wasn't clear if they spoke at their arraignment, nor was attorney information immediately available.

At the time of the initial arrest, the father told cops the boy was home sick from school, according to the NYPD.

The couple's three other children, one of whom is a teenager with special needs, were taken into custody by the city, police said.

A spokesman for the city's Administration for Children's Services has said the agency was working with the NYPD on the investigation.