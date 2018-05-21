A brawl at Queens Checkers was caught on camera, showing the attackers throwing haymakers and using a chair as a weapon. (Published 36 minutes ago)

What to Know An argument led to a wild brawl inside a Checkers restaurant in Queens, a scuffle that was all caught on surveillance video

Police say they are looking for three attackers who punched, kicked and even used a chair to beat two victims inside the store

No arrests have been made, but cops urge witnesses to call Crime Stoppers with tips

An argument inside a Queens fast-food restaurant turned violent after a trio of brazen thieves attacked two people, one of whom was beaten with a chair.

The caught-on-camera brawl happened at a Checkers restaurant on Liberty Avenue in Jamaica on May 12, when the three men punched and kicked two 38-year-old victims following some sort of dispute, cops claim.

During the scuffle, police say one of the victims was hit with a chair; both had their chains stolen from them. The suspects fled the restaurant in a dark car heading eastbound on Liberty Avenue while the victims were taken to an area hospital, where they are in serious, but stable condition.

Police say these are the men wanted in connection with the brawl.

Photo credit: NYPD

It wasn’t immediately clear what led up to the disagreement between the two victims and the three attackers, but surveillance video shows two of the men placing an order and laughing before suddenly pushing and shoving the victims. Shortly after, the video shows the third suspect wind up and throw a haymaker on one of the victims.

No arrests have been made. The suspects are believed to be in their late 20s. Witnesses are urged to call Crime Stoppers with tips.

