People looking out of the window on the NYC "Nostalgia" vintage subway train. New York City, USA

The New York Transit Museum is celebrating the New York City subway system’s 115th anniversary by offering vintage train rides starting in Times Square.

The city’s subway system marks its 115th anniversary on Sunday, Oct. 27.

Between 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday, straphangers will be able to ride between Times Square and 96th Street in Manhattan in one of the museum’s 1917 Lo-V train cars.

“Since it first opened in 1904, New York’s subway has been the fastest and most popular mode of personal transportation in the city,” the museum noted on its website.

“Today, it is the largest 24-hour operating subway system in the world, with 472 stations, over 800 track miles and a fleet of more than 6,000 passenger cars.”

The museum’s four-car “Nostalgia Train” is departing from the middle of the uptown 2-train platform at Times Square at 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., with stops at 72nd Street and 96th Street, according to the museum.

The train will make return trips from the downtown 2-train platform at 96th Street at 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., with stops at 72nd Street and Times Square.

There will also be historic photos on view at a number of subway stations around the city.