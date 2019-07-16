Is Cardi B a "Bernie Bro?" Two recent tweets seem to indicate as much.

The Bronx-born rapper tweeted support for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, indicating that the 2020 Democratic hopeful should have won the party's nod in 2016 over eventual nominee Hillary Clinton.

"I been reading about Bernie Sanders and I’m really sad how we let him down in 2016," she tweeted.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper added that Sanders has been fighting for "equal rights, human rights for such a long time," and that wanting to see the United States become a better place has been "his passion for a long time."

Unsurprisingly, her tweet went viral, garnering thousands of retweets and favorites in what is a rare political statement from Cardi B.

The tweet did not come without backlash, however: When one Twitter user accused the Bronx icon of previously complaining about paying too much in taxes, Cardi fired back.

She responded, saying "I don't mind paying taxes if I see what am I paying my taxes on."

She also notes that despite all of the taxes we pay, there is not free healthcare nor free college education, both of which are a part of Sanders' platform. Her response once again accumulated thousands of impressions and replies.