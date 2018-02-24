Car Goes Airborne in Traffic Circle, Crashes Down Ravine: Troopers

A car speeding around a traffic circle on Saturday went airborne and flew 110 feet into the woods and down a ravine, killing the driver, state police said.

The Honda Accord wasn't visible from the roadway and was only discovered after a bicyclist reported the crash, New York state police said.

Tal Itzhack Levy, 24, of Jerico, was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was driving north on the Bethpage Parkway and crashed on the traffic circle at the northern end of the road, troopers said.

An investigation found that unsafe speed was a contributing factor, police said.