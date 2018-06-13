A mother is dead and her child was seriously injured after a crash sent a car screaming into a Brooklyn bus stop. Michael George reports. (Published Tuesday, June 12, 2018)

What to Know A two-car crash sent one of the vehicles over a curb in Brooklyn and into a mother and her son waiting for a bus

The 33-year-old mother died and her 6-year-old child was seriously injured after the crash at a bus stop in Canarsie

No arrests have been made and police say they are still investigating

The 6-year-old boy badly hurt when a crash sent a car screaming into the Brooklyn bus stop where he was standing with his mother, killing her, Tuesday night doesn't even know his mom is dead, emotional relatives tell News 4.

Family members who had just returned from visiting the boy, who was hospitalized in serious condition with a head injury, told News 4 Wednesday doctors said the child's condition is improving and he is expected to live.

He and his mother had been standing at a bus stop in Canarsie around 8:45 p.m. the night before when cops say two cars crashed in front of Remsen and Seaview avenues, sending one of the cars over the curb. The car that jumped the curb ended up smashing into 33-year-old Shaena Sinclair and her young son Jayvon. Sinclair was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

They lived only a few houses away from the scene.

A witness shared video of the chaotic immediate aftermath of the crash. People were screaming; others were shouting, "Don't move!" An SUV sat in the middle of the road while a white car was on the sidewalk, partly through a fence.

Family members credit Jayvon's grandmother with pulling him out of the way at the last moment, perhaps saving his life.

The drivers of both cars, a 61-year-old and a 21-year-old, stayed at the scene. The younger driver had a green light and was making a left turn when the older driver, who also had a green light, hit the turning vehicle, police said.

No arrests have been made and police say they are still investigating. The community has planned a vigil for Wednesday night.

