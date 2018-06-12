A mother is dead and her child was seriously injured after a crash sent a car screaming into a Brooklyn bus stop. Michael George reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

What to Know A two-car crash sent one of the vehicles over a curb in Brooklyn and into a mother and child waiting for a bus

The 32-year-old mother died and her 6-year-old child was seriously injured after the crash at a bus stop in Canarsie

No arrests have been made and police say they are still investigating

A mother is dead and her six-year-old was seriously injured after a crash sent a car screaming into a Brooklyn bus stop where the woman and child were standing.

Police say two cars crashed around 8:45 Tuesday night in front of Remsen and Seaview avenues in Canarsie, sending one of the car over the curb. The car that jumped the curb ended up smashing into the 32-year-old mother and child.

The two victims were rushed to an area hospital, where the mother was pronounced dead. The six-year-old child is in serious but stable condition, officials said.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

Video from the scene shows a black SUV sitting in the middle of the road while a white car on the sidewalk, partially through a fence.

No arrests have been made and police say they are still investigating.