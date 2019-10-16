Massive 24-Scoop Ice Cream Sundae Debuts in Chelsea

If the world of desserts had a king, Sugar Factory would be wearing the crown.

Known for their cupcake topped milkshakes and candy filled goblet drinks, Sugar Factory has once again set the bar high in the realm of extravagant sweets.

To celebrate National Dessert Day from October 14th, the brasserie has concocted a massive ice cream sundae known as the Candy Kong Sundae. The sundae features everything from 24 scoops of ice cream, party sparklers to even a whole glazed donut.

“It just keeps getting bigger and better,” says Sugar Factory’s Chef Ravi as he piles on loads of gummy bears and marshmallows to the dessert.

Designed to be shared with up to six people, conquering the Candy Kong Sundae will need to be a team effort.

Located on 835 Washington Street, Sugar Factory will only be offering this sundae from October 14th to October 20th.