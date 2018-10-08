24-Year-Old Woman Shot and Killed in Brooklyn: Cops

What to Know A 24-year-old woman was shot and killed in Bushwick, Brooklyn, late Sunday, police say

The suspect is still on the run and is described by cops as a man in his 20s

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing

A woman in her 20s was shot and killed by a man still on the run in Brooklyn, police say.

Gun shots rang out around 10:30 Sunday night in the area of St. Nicholas and Menahan streets in Bushwick, where cops say they found the 24-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds to her torso.

She was rushed to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the suspect is a 20-something-year-old man, but his motive for the shooting was still unclear early Monday.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. The name of the woman killed has not yet been released.