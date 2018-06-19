Have $300,000 lying around? Why not bid on an iconic piece of music memorabilia that influenced the history of rock and roll.

Bruce Springsteen’s handwritten lyrics for the 1975 hit “Born to Run” are up for bidding now until June 28 from Sotheby’s Auction House.

The autographed manuscript lyrics are on one page, displaying the New Jersey rocker's intensive draft with margin notes and citations.

According to the description provided by the auction house, “the majority of the lines are apparently unpublished and unrecorded, but Springsteen reworked many of them to produce what would become the recorded version."

The anthem is ranked on the Rolling Stone list of 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.

To bid and to learn more about the history of Springsteen’s working process for the song, visit Sotheby’s website.