Brooklyn Woman Wakes Up to Find Intruder in Bed, Fights Him Off: NYPD - NBC New York
BREAKING: 
4 Dead, 3 Injured in Brooklyn Shooting
logo_nyc_2x

Crime and Courts

Chief Investigative Reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.

Brooklyn Woman Wakes Up to Find Intruder in Bed, Fights Him Off: NYPD

Police on Friday said they didn't know how the man broke in

Published 50 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Brooklyn Woman Finds Stranger in Her Bed

    A Williamsburg woman awoke early Friday morning to a stranger lying next to her in bed, police say. (Published 2 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • A Brooklyn woman fought off an intruder after she woke up and found him in her bed, officials say

    • The Williamsburg resident was able to fight the man off and scream for help, police say

    • Police spent the day gathering evidence to try to figure out how the man got into the apartment

    A Brooklyn woman fought off an intruder after she woke up and found him in her bed, officials say. 

    The Williamsburg resident, 25, had a terrifying wake up just before 5 a.m. Friday when she found the man in her bed, the NYPD said. She was able to fight him off and scream for help, police say. 

    The woman's roommate heard the screams and came running into the woman's room, police said. That's when the intruder fled the apartment, according to the NYPD.

    Police spent the day gathering evidence to try to figure out how the man got into the apartment.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    AP Photo/Richard Drew

    Police say they only have a vague description of the suspect. Officials hope to obtain surveillance video from neighbors to gain additional details. 

    The woman did not have any life-threatening injuries following the incident. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us