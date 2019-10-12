A Williamsburg woman awoke early Friday morning to a stranger lying next to her in bed, police say. (Published 2 hours ago)

What to Know A Brooklyn woman fought off an intruder after she woke up and found him in her bed, officials say

The Williamsburg resident was able to fight the man off and scream for help, police say

Police spent the day gathering evidence to try to figure out how the man got into the apartment

A Brooklyn woman fought off an intruder after she woke up and found him in her bed, officials say.

The Williamsburg resident, 25, had a terrifying wake up just before 5 a.m. Friday when she found the man in her bed, the NYPD said. She was able to fight him off and scream for help, police say.

The woman's roommate heard the screams and came running into the woman's room, police said. That's when the intruder fled the apartment, according to the NYPD.

Police spent the day gathering evidence to try to figure out how the man got into the apartment.

Police say they only have a vague description of the suspect. Officials hope to obtain surveillance video from neighbors to gain additional details.

The woman did not have any life-threatening injuries following the incident.