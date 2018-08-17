Police are looking for a food deliveryman who sexually assaulted a customer in her Williamsburg apartment on July 22. (Published 2 hours ago)

Police are looking for a man who allegedly groped a 22-year-old woman in her Brooklyn apartment while delivering food to her last month.

The woman ordered food from a local restaurant at around 5 a.m. on Sunday, July 22, and a man showed up with the food at her apartment in the area of Humboldt Street and Johnson Avenue, police said.

He asked to use her bathroom, and as they walked into her apartment, he allegedly fondled her.

When the victim resisted, the suspect ran off, police said.

The man is in his 20s to 30s, and police are looking to see if he's victimized other people. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.