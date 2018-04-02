A deliveryman was crushed and killed when a makeshift hoist gave way in the basement of a Brooklyn supermarket on Monday, according to authorities.

The man, 62, was one of two workers operating the jury-rigged lift to raise and lower goods from the basement of the supermarket on Nostrand Avenue in Flatbush when it came crashing down, according to the city Department of Buildings.

Officials said the 62-year-old was underneath the device; he was pronounced dead not long after the mishap.

The Buildings Department has ordered the building's owner to stop using the device and is investigating the use of the illegally installed device.

The identity of the man wasn't immediately available.