Brooklyn Fatal Stabbing Suspect Turns Himself Into Police: NYPD - NBC New York
Brooklyn Fatal Stabbing Suspect Turns Himself Into Police: NYPD

Police said a 54-year-old man was found stabbed at an apartment building in Midwood

Published 16 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A man wanted in connection with a deadly stabbing in Brooklyn has turned himself in, the NYPD said

    • Police said a 54-year-old man was found stabbed at an apartment building in Midwood

    • It is not clear if the victim and suspect knew each other

    A man wanted in connection with a deadly stabbing in Brooklyn has turned himself in, the NYPD said.

    Police said a 54-year-old man was found stabbed at an apartment building on Ocean Avenue in Midwood shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday.

    The building’s super says he’s known the man for a while and describes him as a kind guy who lives with his mom.

    The super says his mom is now staying with a friend.

    It is not clear if she was home at the time of the attack or if the victim and suspect knew each other.

