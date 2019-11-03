A man suspected in connection with a deadly stabbing has turned himself in, police said Sunday.

A man wanted in connection with a deadly stabbing in Brooklyn has turned himself in, the NYPD said.

Police said a 54-year-old man was found stabbed at an apartment building on Ocean Avenue in Midwood shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday.

The building’s super says he’s known the man for a while and describes him as a kind guy who lives with his mom.

The super says his mom is now staying with a friend.

It is not clear if she was home at the time of the attack or if the victim and suspect knew each other.