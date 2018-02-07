A Brooklyn man catfished at least three teenage girls and lured them into having sex with him with the promise of paying them -- then threatened to release videos of them having sex if they didn't continue to be intimate with him, prosecutors say.

The 26-year-old Phyllip Bertrand of Prospect Park approached several girls on Facebook, pretending to be someone known as "Coolen Jay," and telling them they could make thousands of dollars by having sex with his friend "Teddy," according to the Brooklyn district attorney's office.

"Coolen Jay" and "Teddy" were both actually Bertrand, prosecutors said.

A 15-year-old girl agreed to have sex with Teddy for money on multiple occasions, beginning in April 2017, but stopped when he never paid her, prosecutors said. Bertrand then allegedly posted a video of the two of them having sex, which reached several schoolmates and was also uploaded to a porn site.

The principal of the school notified the girl of the video, and police were called.

After investigating Bertrand's social media, police determined there were two more victims in a similar scheme, a 15-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl.

Authorities are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone who's aware of other victims to contact police at 646-872-7609.

Bertrand is facing multiple counts of rape, sexual misconduct and endangering the welfare of a child charges, as well as coercion and child porn charges.

He's being held on bail; it wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on the charges.