A 16-year-old boy has died after he was shot in the head while playing basketball at a Brooklyn playground, police say.

The teen is believed to have been an innocent bystander when he was shot on the basketball court behind P.S. 396 in Brownsville, according to police.

He was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Two suspects were seen fleeing the scene on Chester Street.

This story is developing.