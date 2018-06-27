Person of Interest Identified in Brazen NYC Diner Shooting That Killed 3 - NBC New York
Person of Interest Identified in Brazen NYC Diner Shooting That Killed 3

Witnesses described mass chaos in the aftermath, with blood and bodies on the street after the gun stopped firing

Published 47 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Gunfire erupted near a strip mall in the Bronx before 10 a.m. last Thursday; a woman and two men were shot and all three of them died

    • Police say the men, who were shot in the head, appear to have been the intended targets; the woman may have been a bystander

    • Witnesses described running for cover under park benches amid the hail of bullets on what was otherwise a quiet morning in the neighborhood

    Authorities have identified a person of interest in last week's broad daylight triple shooting outside a Bronx diner that left two men and a woman dead as a 51-year-old man from the borough.  

    The man, Sam Cross, lives on the same street where bullets went flying just before 10 a.m. Thursday, a brazen shooting that sent bystanders running for cover under park benches on an otherwise quiet morning in the neighborhood.

    The release of Cross' name comes nearly a week after cops released surveillance video of a man seen running from the scene after the shooting. It's not clear if they believe Cross is the man seen in that video. 

    Among those killed was 45-year-old Arileida Jimenez, who police believe was a bystander. Cops say the men who died -- 33-year-old Mustafa Tarver and 33-year-old Christopher Alleyne -- may have been targeted, though no possible motive has been discussed. 

    Tarver was known as Moody to his friends, and Alleyne was called Butta.

    "I knew Moody longer than my brothers," said Orie Bynum. "He's that guy. If I ever needed something, he had it. Go somewhere, he's make it happen. Butta was the same way. The coolest person in Castle Hill."

